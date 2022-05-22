The beige concrete barriers in West Hartford received a serious facelift courtesy of the West Hartford Art League.

Volunteers painted the barriers with a wide array of colors from yellow and blue to lavender, along with creative designs and shapes.

The barriers were placed alongside LaSalle Road, Farmington Avenue, Memorial Road and Isham Road to make more room for outdoor diners, and painters made them prettier during the summer heat on Sunday.

“It’s a way to kind of add to the town, beautify the town and bring people in while we’re showcasing artists’ work,” said Roxanne Stachelek, executive director of the West Hartford Art League.

The barriers created more than 1,500 extra seats when they were placed in 2020 and 2021, according to the town’s economic development coordinator.