WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The town of West Hartford announced the establishment of a new task force on Monday whose mission will be to improve traffic safety in the town after a series of fatal car crashes.

The Vision Zero Initiative will implement a new strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries, according to West Hartford Mayor Shari Cantor. The task force will also work to increase safe and equitable mobility for those traveling in the city.

Town Manager Rick Ledwith will be in charge of appointing a community advisory committee and a technical advisory committee to monitor the progress of the new task force.

Ledwith said work to improve traffic safety in West Hartford has already begun. This includes the redesigning of side streets that intersect with Boulevard outside of West Hartford Center and the experimentation of back-in parking on La Salle road.

The town of West Hartford has hired Stantec, a nationally recognized traffic safety and engineering consultant to review the current conditions in West Hartford center to recommend improvements to improve street designs moving forward. Town officials said the Stantec study will be critical for the new task force.

“Just one traffic-related death or serious injury is too many, but this has been a truly challenging time with numerous accidents, injuries and deaths. Our goal must be to eliminate these tragedies,” Cantor said.