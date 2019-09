WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford fire officials are investigating the cause of a motorhome fire on Interstate 84 Sunday.

These pictures from the West Hartford firefighters Facebook page.

(Photo: West Hartford Fire Department)

(Photo: West Hartford Fire Department)

(Photo: West Hartford Fire Department)

Officials say it happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 84 west near exit 40.

No word if anyone was hurt.

