WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Last year’s “Bear fair” in West Hartford was so successful they’ve decided to do it again except this year with dogs.

The 2022 dog walk kicked off this afternoon in Blue Back Square. Local artists designed and painted 12 dog statues that are sponsored and will be put up around town this fall.

News 8 is a proud sponsor of the event. Look for the APK charities dog, that WTNH is sponsoring. QR codes you to donate to various charities through QR codes on the dogs. We invite you to take a selfie with our dog and tag WTNH.