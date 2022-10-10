WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Halloween display in West Hartford is painting a picture of the war in Ukraine. Russia’s big military strike on Monday was another sign that this war is far from over.

Elaborate Halloween displays are common at the Warshauer house on North Main Street in West Hartford. This year, Matt is showcasing the war in Ukraine.

Skeleton soldiers, a war-torn building, and a tank take over his front yard. He’s hoping the powerful images resonate with the community.

Every year, Warshauer, a history professor at Central Connecticut State University, gets creative on Halloween. He creates a display by a historical or political event, and this year he chose the war in Ukraine, which he calls a threat to Democracy. He hopes his neighbors pause and reflect, keeping in mind the Ukrainians defending their homeland.

“Nobody has launched a missile into your house today, or last week, last month,” Warshauer said. “We need to think about that. A reflection about Ukraine and Poland right now can tell us a lot about what we have as Americans and what we should be thinking about.”

The community is already responding to the display with many leaving words of unity and support for the display on a message wall in the neighbor’s yard.

“There you go,” Warschauer said. “I always build something different, something new. A number of years ago, I did the anniversary of Vietnam. I built a Hubey Helicopter and that was super fun and cool. I wanted to do something different.”

Last year, Warschauer focused on the January 6 Capitol Riot, while in 2020 was COVID and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It hits very close to home,” said Wanda Warschauer, Matt’s wife. “We have a lot of Ukrainians who are in Connecticut. When they see this, they know we are all in support of them.”

For Matt, the most emotional part of his display is the skeletons of a Ukrainian family embraced by the Polish people, which was inspired by a friend with family in Poland.

“The tank is the story of Ukraine,” Matt said. “And the bombed-out buildings and the Polish people helping the Ukrainians are the story.”

The house is set to be a popular place for visitors this year.