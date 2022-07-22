WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – West Hartford police are investigating after a man barricaded himself inside of an apartment on Hillcrest Avenue on Friday.

West Hartford police responded to the report of possible projectiles entering an apartment and causing damage to the walls. No injuries have been reported, according to the police.

Officers attempted to make contact with the resident of the neighboring apartment at 161 Hillcrest Avenue. Police said the resident barricaded himself inside the apartment and refused to speak with police.

West Hartford police attempted to safely resolve the situation and prevent harm to residents in the area by closing down the area Hillcrest Ave of between Stevens Street and Abbotsford Avenue. The area is closed to all pedestrian and vehicular traffic until the situation is resolved.

The investigation remains active as of this time.