WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two West Hartford police officers are going beyond the call of duty.

They bought a new bike for a little girl who lost hers. Ashley’s bike and helmet disappeared from the Aiken school earlier this month.

So, two officers there bought her a new bike and helmet.

