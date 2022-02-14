WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut passed a massive police accountability bill back in 2020, now the West Hartford Police Department is gearing up to change the way it interacts with the public by using body cameras.

West Hartford police will be equipped with body cameras when the program goes live Monday. The police officers have already been trained how to use them. The department bought 140 body cameras, one for each officer. The West Hartford Police Department has already been using dash cameras since 2013.

The West Hartford Police will be wearing body cameras when interacting with the public in an effort to be transparent and increase accountability.

The usage of body cameras is also in response to the police accountability bill lawmakers passed in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. The department says that all police officers from the chief to the newest recruits will equip body camera when they finish training. West Hartford Police say they are updating their in-car camera systems in the coming months as well.