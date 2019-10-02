West Hartford Senior Center hosting flu vaccination clinic

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Health officials urging folks to be prepared for the flu season.

Each year experts recommend getting a flu shot for anyone over six months. They say the flu shot is the best way to protect yourself from getting sick with the flu.

For Wednesday, the West Hartford Bloomfield Health District has a flu vaccination clinic set up. If you are in the area, there will be one held starting at 10 a.m. until noon at the West Hartford Senior Center on Starkel Road.

