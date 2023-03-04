WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The West Haven Rotary Club and community partners celebrated the work of iconic author Dr. Seuss to mark the end of “Reading Across America” week.

There was a breakfast and a book giveaway at the Annawon Lodge on Center Street. People at the event said they had a great time.

“What better idea would be than to encourage kids to read books, and within Rotary, we support the literacy program through and through, so what better idea than to have a breakfast and to have somebody read to the kids, and to go home with free books,” said Carrie Malangone, president of the West Haven Rotary Club. “The community has been very generous.

Dr. Seuss died in 1991, but his legacy still lives on through his work.