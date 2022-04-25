WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – On Monday, there is a renewed call for West Haven’s mayor, Nancy Rossi, to step down from her post.

The city council will meet on Monday to approve a resolution asking her to resign. This comes after the council’s no-confidence vote for the mayor earlier this month.

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi says she will not be resigning after ‘no confidence’ vote by city council

A lot of people who live in the city went out to that meeting to voice their concerns after a state audit found the city misused COVID relief money.

State Rep. Michael DiMassa accused of defrauding City of West Haven of more than $630K, resigns from public office

