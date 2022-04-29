WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Calls continue for the mayor of West Haven to resign after three people were arrested in a scandal over misused COVID money from the federal government. News 8’s Dennis House sat down with Mayor Nancy Rossi to discuss the calls for her to resign.

Rossi isn’t accused of any wrongdoing in the scandal, which is still being investigated, but some taxpayers in town want her to step down because she is essentially the CEO of the city.

The Democrat has been facing fierce criticism from many in town who are demanding she resigns. Rossi told News 8 she is the one who discovered the misuse of COVID funds last fall and said she’d done a good job as mayor since then.

“I’m not going to resign, and the reason is this. I think that I’m the best one to still move West Haven forward. I’m trying very hard. I work a lot of hours and I put a lot of time in because I believe in West Haven, and I believe in the people. And although I know the people that want to, you know, complain about this, talk the loudest, if you will, I’ve been getting a lot of texts and a lot of messages and people calling me to let me know, ‘please don’t resign, stay in, stay the path,’” Rossi said.

