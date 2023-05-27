WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – West Haven town officials held a special ceremony honoring veterans Saturday. They unveiled another section of the Veterans Walk of Honor.

To date, about 2,950 bricks have been installed, creating the 100-yard walk of honor in Bradley Point Park.

The West Haven Veterans Council started selling bricks 16 years ago to memorialize vets. On Saturday, they dedicated a new set of bricks, honoring 51 veterans.

Sergeant Jim Foley, who served in the air force, was moved by the tribute.

“It’s an awesome gesture that they respect the veterans, and they show a little appreciation,” said Foley. “They put in a lot of time and investment in this, it’s nice”

The dedication featured a flag-raising ceremony, invocation and remarks from the veterans council. As much as this weekend is about saluting those who served, it is also about remembering those who died.

“It’s supposed to be a day of remembrance for over a million men and women who died for this country, for the millions who have been wounded and for the families who suffered through those loses,” said Steve Carney with the West Haven Veterans Council.

Each brick costs 75 dollars and says a veteran’s name and years of service. For families, Bradley Point Park has become a sacred place where their loved one’s name is preserved forever.

“It’s the greatest thing to honor the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, for the love and freedom of the country,” said Mark Levine, a Vietnam Veteran.

The next campaign starts in September. Bricks can be purchased until March. Click here for the application.