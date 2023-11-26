WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The West Haven Police Department has begun a homicide investigation after a male was shot and killed.

Early this morning at 2:00, the West Haven Police Department was called to the parking lot of 703 Campbell Ave. after receiving reports of an altercation.

When officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed one male suffering from a gunshot wound, said officials.

The victim was promptly transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased, said authorities.

Officials secured the crime scene and members from the West Haven Detective Division launched an investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and police have not disclosed if a suspect has been caught.

