WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Election season brings in political signs, and in West Haven mayoral candidate signs are everywhere, especially in yards and on city property.

WH resident, Michael Miller, said, “In don’t like it. I don’t appreciate it. But there’s not much you can do.”

A political sign just showed up in front of Miller’s house without his approval. He says some campaign workers aren’t asking for permission.

Miller told News 8, “There are a lot of people putting the signs up without even asking. They don’t even know who the person wants and who they like they just keep putting them up.”

Catherine Conniff, the Zoning Enforcement Officer said a candidate cannot put out a sign without the property owner’s consent and it needs to be 10 feet from the curb.

Conniff added, “As long as you put them on private property, you’ll be okay and to judge that I would go about 15 feet from the edge of the road or 10 feet from the sidewalk because everyone has a different property line and we want to make sure that’s on your property.”

WH resident, George Dechello added, “They should abide by the rule and bring it ten feet back and everybody can see them.”

So technically the sign in front of Miller’s house was on city property not his. Something that’s happening all over the area. Public works now has to pick up the signs that are placed on city property. Dechello added, “It’s a waste of money. The person that put them our should put them back.”

Locals hope everyone plays fair. WH resident, Scott Smith, added, “I just hope they do it the right way and if they are putting them up illegally them take them down.”

Conniff told NEWS8, “I think it’s the candidates that should be aware of the placement of those signs.”