West Springfield implements indoor mask mandate two days before Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In a unanimous decision, the West Springfield Board of Health voted 3-0 on Wednesday to implement an in-door mask mandate for the entire town, two days before the Big E.

The in-door mask mandate goes into effect immediately. This means anyone who visits any indoor setting in West Springfield must wear a mask regardless of their vaccination status.

BREAKING: There will be a mask mandate at the Big E — Nick Aresco (@ArescoNick) September 15, 2021

The Big E drew more than 1.6 million visitors in 2019. On Wednesday, the West Springfield Board of Health met to determine whether masks should be mandated. From what 22News has been hearing over the last week, most people agree with the proposal.

It’s crunch time at the Big E fairgrounds. Vendors rushing to get last-minute preparations done as we approach opening day. The Big E has already begun producing signs that say masks are required, the proposal coming two days before the Big E is set to begin. President and CEO Gene Cassidy says he’s not surprised by the proposed mandate.

Stephanie Veluz works at the White Hut station at the Big E, she told 22News, “I think even if they don’t mandate it, people should still do it just to be safe because there are going to be little kids around here and you can’t keep kids and teenagers away from the Big E. They should still do it to keep everyone safe.”

There is a mask mandate for municipal buildings in West Springfield, and with hundreds of thousands of people expecting to attend the fair, the Board of Health feels it’s necessary to come to a conclusion. The proposed regulations would require face coverings in all indoor public places as well as private places open to the public for those over the age of 2.

