Waterbury, Conn. (WTNH) – The Westbrook Athletic Boosters will be hosting their second annual “Polar Plunge” at Westbrook Town Beach on Sunday, February 26th.

Dozens of people have received donations to dive into the Long Island Sound in order to support the athletic programs and student athletes at Westbrook Middle School and Westbrook High School. The Boosters were able to raise $7000 for the students last year and hope to top those donations in 2023.

Online registration is open now. Onsite registration begins at noon and continues until the plunge starts at 2:00 P.M.