WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) – The new Westbrook Cinemas is set to open next Friday! Many from the area know this theater at the Marquee Cinema 12 at the Westbrook Outlets.

The theater closed in the fall along with several others around the state, but now, Bill Dougherty and his business partner decided to reopen the theater.

They’ve already reopened the Madison Cinemas and transformed theaters in Mystic and Narragansett, Rhode Island into luxury cinemas. So, why are they doing this when many other theaters are closing?

“What is the difference between streaming and watching TV? You are still in your house watching your television. That’s not what we well. We sell a great experience,” Dougherty said.

The theater is cleaned up a bit, but will be opening as it is, so it will be similar to what it was before. Dougherty says he has a master plan, which he will reveal hopefully in the near future.