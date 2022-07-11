DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Can deer fencing help you keep disease-carrying ticks off your property? Western Connecticut State University is conducting research to find out.

The WCSU Tick Lab focuses on the prevention of infectious diseases transmitted by black-legged ticks in the northeastern part of the United States.

The research lab is evaluating the impact of deer fencing on the abundance of black-legged adult and nymph ticks by comparing ½-acre to 6-acre residential properties with and without deer fences in the southwestern part of the state, New York and Rhode Island.

“What we had was a matched study where have a matched fence to a matched control property that’s not fenced. Then we were able to compare those,” said Neeta Connally, member of the WCSU Department of Biological Environmental Sciences.

Connally said keep in mind, deer fencing is just one piece of a much larger picture. She recommends bathing or showering after spending time outdoors as a protective measure.

For more info including other projects they are working on, go to www.Wcsuticklab.Com