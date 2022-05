WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Westfarms mall is temporarily closed on Thursday due to a power outage.

A spokesperson for the mall said the mall experienced an outage in the building. The outage is currently being investigated and the power company is working to identify the source.

The mall will be closed until power is restored, according to mall officials.

The estimated time of restoration is unknown.

