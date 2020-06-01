Westfarms Mall to remain closed today out of ‘an abundance of caution’ as protests continue around CT

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Westfarms Mall in West Hartford released a statement on Monday saying the shopping center will keep its doors closed for the day.

According to a representative for Westfarms, the mall will remain closed on Monday, June 1 out of an abundance of caution due to the protests happening around the state since late last week.

Westfarms was among several malls around the state that reopened as part of Phase One of the Governor’s reopening plan.

Since reopening, the mall has been open for business Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Westfarms Mall to remain closed today out of ‘an abundance of caution’ as protests continue around CT

