Westport accident with double car fire sends 8 to hospital

WESTPORT, Conn (WTNH) — The Westport Fire Department responded to a report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries and a car fire. Norwalk Fire Department, Connecticut State Police, Wesport EMS, Norwalk EMS and AMR also responded to the report.

Fire officials say that upon arrival they found two vehicles on fire and two other vehicles in contact with the cars on fire. The firefighters from Wesport Engine 4 found no trapped victims and began fire suppression.

There were eight patients transported to the hospital by a total of five ambulances, according to officials. All patients are reported to have what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say that there were approximately eight vehicles in total involved in the accident. I-95 South was closed and traffic was diverted off Exit 16 for just over an hour while the fires were suppressed and patients were treated.

State Police are currently investigating the accident.

