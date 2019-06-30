Westport Fire Department responds to multiple storm related calls

Tree falls onto a home in Westport among 18 calls the fire department responded to during storm on Saturday, June 29, 2019. (photo): Wetport Fire Department

Westport, Conn. (WTNH) — The Westport Fire Department was busy Saturday responding to storm related calls due to a fast moving thunderstorm.

The storm reportedly produced heavy rain, winds, and hail. In the span of 45 minutes, the fire department responded to 18 calls for service, according to Westport Fire Department. Officials say this started around 7:44 p.m. Saturday.

Fire caused by downed power line in Westport Saturday night June 29, 2019, just one of multiple calls the Westport FD responded to from a quick storm.

These calls ranged from power lines burning, trees resting on power lines, carbon monoxide calls, and a large tree that had fallen on a house. There were no storm related injuries reported and as of 10 p.m. there are areas with no power.

Eversource was notified of the outages and downed power lines that the fire department was made aware of.

The fire department says all residents should take care and remain observant of down power lines. Even lines that appear to be de-energized may not be. It is best to remain in your homes as long as it is safe to do so.

DEEP has reported that the storm has impacted Sherwood Island State Park in Westport, resulting in numerous downed trees, limbs, and power lines. As a result of the damage and power outages, the park will be closed Sunday, June 30, 2019.