Westport PD to host alcohol awareness training session on Monday

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - The Westport Police Department will be holding an alcohol awareness training seminar on Monday for local liquor retailers.

Police say they will discuss underage drinking, spotting fake IDs, and Connecticut's liquor laws in the training session.

If you plan on attending, the event starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Westport Police Department's training classroom.

The session is free and open to all permittees and their employees.

