Westport PD to host alcohol awareness training session on Monday

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:56 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 05:02 AM EDT

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) - The Westport Police Department will be holding an alcohol awareness training seminar on Monday for local liquor retailers. 

Police say they will discuss underage drinking, spotting fake IDs, and Connecticut's liquor laws in the training session. 

If you plan on attending, the event starts at 9:30 a.m. in the Westport Police Department's training classroom. 

The session is free and open to all permittees and their employees. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

