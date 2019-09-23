Westport to hold public forum on eliminating religious exemption for immunizations

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont announced last week he would favor the state’s religious exemption to vaccinations repealed.

The state reports vaccination rates in students have been declining from year to year resulting in more kids getting preventable illnesses.

Religious groups are coming forward saying it’s encroaching on their rights. Local lawmakers will hold a public forum Monday night to give each side a chance to make their voices heard.

The forum starts at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Westport Library.

