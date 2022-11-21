(WTNH) – If you are searching around for last-minute Thanksgiving ideas, you aren’t alone. Google released the top Thanksgiving-related searches for the last week, showing people are not only interested in remembering when Thanksgiving is 9 It is this Thursday by the way) but several how-tos to go along with the big meal.

Two of the biggest questions people are asking Google about Thanksgiving are when is the holiday and specifically, how many days until Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving falls on the 4th Thursday of November every year. That means this year, it falls on November 24.

Families are also interested in when Thanksgiving break is for their children. This varies by school district.

Another question is “What is Thanksgiving?” According to history.com, In 1621, the Plymouth colonists and the Wampanoag shared an autumn harvest feast that is acknowledged today as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. For more than two centuries, days of thanksgiving were celebrated by individual colonies states. It wasn’t until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed a national Thanksgiving Day to be held each November.

With the big questions out of the way, most people were searching for food-related items for Thanksgiving. The food questions come down to a matter of where you are.

Thanksgiving Stuffing

Google broke down the uniquely searched stuffing by state in 2022. They ranged from cornbread, meat, produce, regional and other.

Connecticut residents searched for Turkey Fruit Stuffing. You can check out what other regions were looking for below:

Turkey

Turkey is the traditional main course on Thanksgiving. Google Trends data shows that there are a variety of ways people cook their turkey, but there is one most popularly-searched method over the last month. While Connecticut residents searched for Roast turkey, most people in the U.S. searched for smoked turkey. Others searched for Fried turkey and Baked turkey.

Side Dishes

Thanksgiving is also about all of the delicious side dishes. Google Trends tracked what people are most interested in to go along with their meals. While stuffing topped the search traffic, people were very interested in mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and cranberry sauce.

Drinks

You have to have something to go along with your Thanksgiving meal! Google Trends data looked at the trending Thanksgiving drinks over the past people. People were most interested in Thanksgiving apple cider punch, Thanksgiving Moscow mule, Thanksgiving white sangria, Thanksgiving loaded tea and Thanksgiving mimosa.

Dessert

You can’t forget about the pie. While the main meal is great, dessert might be one of the most important courses. Topping the list of most searched pies was… you guessed it! Pumpkin! Not too far behind was Apple pie, followed by Sweet potato pie, Pecan pie, and Cranberry pie.

Thanksgiving Traditions

While most people are thinking about the food on Thanksgiving, others are thinking about the modern traditions, which include football, parades, and Black Friday shopping.

This year, the NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule features matchups between the Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions, New York Giants vs Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots vs Minnesota Vikings.

Search interests for Thanksgiving day activities include Turkey trot, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and Thanksgiving Football. Across the country, it’s a mix of what people are interested in, but in Connecticut, residents are searching for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade will feature 16 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 40 novelty and heritage inflatables, 12 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, and of course, Santa Claus.

From meal prep to shopping, it all goes to show that a lot of thought goes into this holiday!