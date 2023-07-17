NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — After all the rain and heat over the past week, entomologists predict there will be a lot more mosquitos out.

Philip Armstrong, the director of the Connecticut Mosquito Monitoring Program, said increased rain and humidity leads to more adult mosquitos, meaning more bites.

Mosquitoes are most active at dusk, dawn and evening hours. To protect yourself, it’s best to cover up, wear bug spray and dump out any standing water, that’s where mosquitos lay their eggs.

“Any containers, toys, things you have in the backyard like a wheel barrel, bird bath, you just simply want to replace that water or dump that water once a week and that will prevent the mosquitoes from developing into adults,” Armstrong said.

If there are more mosquitos, does that mean there’s more chance for mosquito-borne illnesses to spread? Armstrong said the answer is complicated.

“The ones that transmit West Nile Virus, sometimes those mosquitos do better if it’s dryer. If it’s too much rain, it flushes them out of their breeding sites,” he said.

Staff at the Connecticut Mosquito Monitoring Program are keeping an eye on mosquitos carrying illnesses. There are 100 traps around the state to catch mosquitoes. Once a week, the bugs are brought back to labs in New Haven to be tested.

“The good news is we haven’t found West Nile Virus yet but there are indicators of West Nile Virus in some of the neighboring states so we’ll definitely be on the lookout for that,” said Armstrong.

There are usually a handful of West Nile Virus Cases in Connecticut every year. If entomologists detect the illness, Armstrong said a notice will be sent out to the public.