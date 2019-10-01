What older adults can do to stay active and safe

(ABC News) – We all want our seniors to keep doing the things they love–but how do we make sure they stay on the move without falling and getting hurt?

As we age we deserve to stay active for both our physical and mental health, but how do we deal with the risk of falling?

The CDC says it’s a real concern–one in four people over 65 fall every year.

A broken bone from a fall can seriously impact someone’s lifestyle and could result in a hospital visit, surgery, and the potential loss of independence.

One thing seniors can do is try and keep their bones strong. Osteoporosis is a condition that weakens bones and is very common as we age.

In fact, one quarter of older women suffer from osteoporosis.

Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles recommends the following choices to help keep bones strong:

Eat foods with lots of calcium and vitamin d, such as dairy products.

Don’t smoke.

And limit yourself to one alcoholic drink a day.

Exercise can also strengthen bones and prevent osteoporosis–specifically, weight-bearing activities such as weight-lifting and lunges.

No matter your age, it’s a good idea to be proactive to keep bones strong, enabling you to stay active without falls or fractures as you grow older.