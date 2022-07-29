(WTNH) – What would you do with $1.1 billion? Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot drawing has a lot of people pondering that very question.

It’s the second largest in lotto history, but not everyone plans to travel this road to prosperity.

On Tuesday, the winning Powerball ticket was purchased at a store in Cheshire. News 8 decided to stop by to see if lighting can strike twice in the same location.

“People are nonstop. They think this is a lucky spot, so I’m getting a lot more traffic” said Masood Sadiq, 1 Stop Convenience Store owner.

With only hours away from announcing the big winner, people have already decided how they plan to use their winnings, that’s provided you know which numbers to pick.

“I’m going to by my school, Parker Farms Elementary in Wallingford. I will treat all the kids to new books this year,” said Christina Sagnella.