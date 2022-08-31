CONN. (WTNH) — If you are one of the hundreds of thousands of People’s United Bank customers in Connecticut, you should be aware the company is merging with M&T bank this weekend, and there may be a brief disruption in service.

M&T is an American bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T’s acquisition of People’s United Bank was finalized back in April, according to Mike Keegan of M&T.

The distribution in service will start on Friday and extend through the Labor Day holiday weekend, while the two banks merge. There will be a Friday 1:00 deadline to withdraw funds and a 5:00 deadline to access your account for People’s United Bank customers.

Customers will still be able to use ATMs and the call center during the brief shutdown. Debit and credit cards will work throughout the transition. You may have even already received new debit and credit cards in the mail.

On Tuesday the 6th, your account is fully transitioned into M&T bank. The branches will reopen at normal times. M&T investing heavily in technology is just one thing they bring to the table, according to Keegan.

“There are some things we do around affordable housing. There are some things we do in commercial real estate. But there are lots of things People’s is bringing to M&T that are really compelling. Their financial empowerment. The way they do charitable giving,” said Keegan.

M&T Bank is a somewhat new name to most of Connecticut as most of its branches are in Fairfield county. Keegan says they are doing all they can to introduce themselves to People’s United Bank customers.

“We’re going in every place we possibly can to over-communicate, to let people know what to expect, so as they approach this time there isn’t a surprise. And if there is something that catches them off-guard, there are channels in which they can connect with us,” said Keegan.

Over the long weekend. There will be moments when online and web banking will be down for security reasons. Keegan said M&T will never send you a text message asking for personal information.

If you have questions, call one of the numbers below:

Personal account questions:1-800-414-9435

Business banking questions:1-866-632-4512