What to know when Polish president visits New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — On Sunday, September 22, Polish President, Andrzej Duda, alongside his wife, Mrs. Agata Kornhauser-Duda, will be visiting New Britain.

The main public event will be held at 3 p.m.

Duda will deliver a speech at Walnut Hill Park, located at 184 West Main St.

Below is a list of things the public needs to know about the event.

Prohibited items

Ahead of the event, police are warning the public that the items below are prohibited:

Lawn furniture

Signs with any type of affixed stick or handle

Book bags/ backpacks

Purses

Alcohol

Weapons

Knives

Firearms

Bicycles

Scooters

Dogs

Drones

Road Closures

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. the following road closures will be in effect:

Farmington Avenue between Allen Street and Commonwealth Avenue.

Northbound traffic will be diverted east on to Allen Street.

Southbound traffic will be diverted east on to Commonwealth Avenue.

Biruta Street between Farmington Avenue and Burritt Street.

High Street between Brown Street and Biruta Street.

Northbound traffic will be diverted west on to Brown Street.

Burritt Street between Brown Street and Osgood Avenu.

Northbound traffic will be diverted east on to Brown Street.

Osgood Avenue between Corbin Avenue and Farmington Avenue.

There will be no travel east or west on this section of Osgood Avenue.

From 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. the following road closures will be in effect:

All entrances and exists to Walnut Hill Park will be closed. No vehicles will be allowed in the park for the duration of the event.

Grant Street will have a “soft closure” at Camp Street.

The Hospital of Central Connecticut will be fully accessible – Emergency Department, Main Entrance, and Parking Garage.

There will be signage adequate signage indicating how to gain access.

Grand Street will be closed from Linwood Street to Walnut Hill Park Road.

Parking

On street parking will be available on all adjacent streets to Walnut Hill Park.

Police want to remind residents that blocking driveways and double parking is not allowed. Violators will be towed.

Parking will be available at the following city parking garages:

New Britain Szczesny Garage — 35 Bank St.

Badolato Parking Garage — 25 Washington St.

Courthouse Garge (Linda Blogoslawski Garage) — 14 Franklin Sq.

Update road closures and parking restrictions can be found on the department’s Facebook page and website.