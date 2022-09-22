By shopping for fall decor in the off-season, you can often find better deals and larger clearance sale events.

(WTNH) – Shorter days, cooler weather, and leaves falling off the trees. Autumn starts on Thursday! So, what do we have to look forward to?

Summer is now officially over. Fall begins around 9:04 p.m. on Thursday, but what exactly is fall? According to News 8 Meteorologist Sam Kantrow, it’s an indication of equal daylight. Right over the equator is where the sun is located because of that, we are going to be seeing 12 hours of daylight.

Now, as we head closer to winter, the sun will gradually move to the south or the Earth will tilt towards the Tropic of Capricorn, which means we will see much shorter days. In fact, during the shortest days of the year, we only have about 9 hours of sunlight.

The problem is, as the sum stops being right overhead, our sunsets get earlier and our sunrises get later. Those days do continue to get shorter, and one week from Thursday, sunset is at 6:36 p.m. By October 13, our sun is setting at almost 6 p.m.

Foliage is something we always have to look forward to during the fall season. The season will probably be a little less vivid due to the drought.

We have a much cooler forecast ahead, so it’s really going to feel like fall.