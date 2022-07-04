HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Officials continue to search for the shooter who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park Monday morning, killing six. Twenty-four others were hospitalized.

Officials have identified a person of interest in the shooting as Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, age 22.

A photo of Robert “Bobby” Crimo III, courtesy Highland Park Police. Crimo has been named a person of interest in the Highland Park parade shooting.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, Illinois license plate DM80653. Photos of Crimo will be released shortly and added to this article.

“While no one is in custody at this time, a very active apprehension effort is underway,” Highland Park Police Commander Chris O’Neill said in a 3:15 p.m. press conference.

Highland Park shooting person of interest description

The shooting person of interest is described as a white man with longer black hair, a small build and wearing a white or blue t-shirt. O’Neill said he is considered armed and dangerous. Officials recommend those living in the area of the parade route to shelter in place.

Officials believe there is only one shooter at this time, but they are still investigating.

Who is Robert “Bobby” Crimo III?

Officials say Robert “Bobby” Crimo III is from the area of the North Shore. He is 22 and believed to be driving a silver 2010 Honda Fit, Illinois license plate DM80653. A check of the Lake County Sheriff’s website and the Cook County Sheriff’s website shows he has not been in their custody in the last few years.

Did the Highland Park shooter take hostages?

Police said there is no indication that the gunman took hostages or was barricaded.

Where can I report tips about the Highland Park shooting?

If you have photos or videos from the scene around the parade route, or have any information about the gunman, you are asked to call 1 800 CALL FBI or the Highland Park police at at 847-432-7730.