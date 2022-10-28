This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

(WTNH) – Halloween weekend is here and it’s a time of celebration for many. News 8 is breaking down what you need to know to keep your kids safe this weekend.

It’s a holiday based on children having fun, but this Halloween, officials are warning against tricks, with a focus on treats.

“Things that go bump in the night should not be pedestrians or trick-or-treaters,” said Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokesperson.

AAA Northeast says Halloween is the deadliest holiday, with the main reason being drunk driving. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 56 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in 2020 on Halloween night alone.

Closer to home, in Connecticut between 1995 and 2021, 55 children have been hit by a car while trick-or-treating.

“Make sure you wear masks that don’t impair your vision,” Mayko said. “If you have dark costumes, put on reflective tape, carry a flashlight, carry a lantern.”

“Drunk driving or drugged driving has no place on our public roadways, and if someone chooses to do that in Old Saybrook, they will be subject to arrest,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera.

Police departments across the state like Hamden and Old Saybrook say they are increasing patrols this weekend.

“Pretty much the entire department will be out on patrol, spread out around the town again, handing out candy to kids, but also making sure kids stay safe,” Spera said.

Potential Halloween scares don’t end with roads while trick-or-treating. If you’re concerned about a suspicious piece of candy, then departments like Old Saybrook have a portable testing kit that will change color if a drug like fentanyl is detected. It’s something Spera says is a higher concern this year.

“It could be deadly, one little ingestion of fentanyl,” Spera said. “If something doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t right, so a package that isn’t a name brand company, a package that looks like it’s been altered or taped closed, or a piece of candy that just looks irregular in shape is something you do not want to trust.”