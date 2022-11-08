(WTNH) – WTNH will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races.

Polls across the state opened at 6 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. The first race results will be reported shortly after the polls close.

Whether you are looking for the outcome of the governor’s race, U.S. Senate race or 5th Congressional District, WTNH will provide the very latest data both on-air and online.

Results will be posted here. Be sure to download the News 8 app for quick access to results to receive push alert notifications for winners and to watch live streams of victory and concession speeches throughout the night.

Viewers will also see election results on the bottom of their screen when they tune into WTNH throughout the night beginning at 8 p.m.

The Secretary of the State will be collecting voting information and deliver the results, which will then be given to the media. The Associate Press handles election results on a statewide and national level.

For the latest results, visit wtnh.com and watch News 8 throughout the night.