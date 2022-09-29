(WTNH) – National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29 and there are several ways you can score deals on your morning (or afternoon) coffee runs.

Here’s a list of places that will have deals for National Coffee Day:

Dunkin’:

Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase

Barnes & Noble:

The book giant is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item from their in-store café.

Burger King:

Royal Perks members can get a free small iced coffee with the purchase of a dollar or more from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the app

McDonald’s:

Customers can get any size iced coffee or premium roast for 99 cents with the app

Cumberland Farms:

SmartPay Rewards App users can get a free coffee, any size, iced or hot, on National Coffee Day. The coupon will be automatically loaded into the account

Panera Bread:

Existing customers of the Sip Club will receive $2 off a single select barista beverage or smoothie through the Panera app. Panera is offering new subscribers of the Sip Club unlimited coffee and other drinks for $10.99 per month with the first two months free

Krispy Kreme:

You could get free coffee and doughnuts from Krispy Kreme! All customers can receive a free iced or hot coffee, no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme Rewards members can also get a free doughnut with no purchase necessary

IKEA:

IKEA is offering 20% off the entire line of coffee in the Swedish Food Market

Cracker Barrell:

Guest can try the new Peanut Butter Cup Mocha on National Coffee Day before it is released on October 24. The coffee starts at $3.79.