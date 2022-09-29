(WTNH) – National Coffee Day is Thursday, September 29 and there are several ways you can score deals on your morning (or afternoon) coffee runs.
Here’s a list of places that will have deals for National Coffee Day:
Dunkin’:
Dunkin’ is offering DD Perks members a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase
Barnes & Noble:
The book giant is offering a free tall hot or iced coffee with the purchase of any baked item from their in-store café.
Burger King:
Royal Perks members can get a free small iced coffee with the purchase of a dollar or more from 6 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the app
McDonald’s:
Customers can get any size iced coffee or premium roast for 99 cents with the app
Cumberland Farms:
SmartPay Rewards App users can get a free coffee, any size, iced or hot, on National Coffee Day. The coupon will be automatically loaded into the account
Panera Bread:
Existing customers of the Sip Club will receive $2 off a single select barista beverage or smoothie through the Panera app. Panera is offering new subscribers of the Sip Club unlimited coffee and other drinks for $10.99 per month with the first two months free
Krispy Kreme:
You could get free coffee and doughnuts from Krispy Kreme! All customers can receive a free iced or hot coffee, no purchase necessary. Krispy Kreme Rewards members can also get a free doughnut with no purchase necessary
IKEA:
IKEA is offering 20% off the entire line of coffee in the Swedish Food Market
Cracker Barrell:
Guest can try the new Peanut Butter Cup Mocha on National Coffee Day before it is released on October 24. The coffee starts at $3.79.