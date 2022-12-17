(WTNH) — Saturday marks a national holiday to honor and remember America’s veterans.

About 150,000 towns in all 50 states will be participating in Wreaths Across America Day, and several Connecticut towns are included.

The Hillhouse JROTC in New Haven will host a memorial for the second time at the Westville Cemetery. The Old Saybrook Fire Department will host for the first time at the town green. Both events will be held at noon on Saturday.

Other towns around the state holding memorials include Vernon, Middletown, Derby, Windsor and Guilford. All events will be held at noon.