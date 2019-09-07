White Claw confirms nationwide shortage

On Friday, White Claw Hard Seltzer confirmed there is a nationwide shortage of the popular alcoholic beverage.

The company said it became a victim of its own success, with demand taking off faster than expected.

White Claw sales spiked at almost 300% in July compared to the same month last year, CNN reported.

According to Nielsen data, the company clinched more than half of the country’s total hard seltzer sales during the Fourth of July week.

The company said it’s working to increase supply.

However, it is unclear when shelves will be fully restocked.