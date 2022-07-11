OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) – An 84-year-old fundraiser is taking place on Friday and Saturday in Old Lyme. If you think all church tag sales are the same, you’ve never been to the White Elephant Sale at the First Congregational Church.

It may look like a gathering for Sunday morning service, but it’s actually the annual White Elephant Sale. It’s back after a two-year absence.

“This has been running for 8 years, except for the last couple with COVID. We probably have 200 people working here and the women’s club takes all the money and profit and distributes it to charities,” said Bob Davis, White Elephant Sales Manager.

There are a host of items grouped into twenty different categories. They’re found throughout locations around the church and even out on the front lawn of the church.

Items are collected over six days and donated by people in the community. Sporting goods, household items, and clothing are all at the sale. All of the proceeds go to a good cause.

The hunt for treasures of all kinds draw people from both near and far.

“My son found a nice frame of David Ortiz, so we’re mostly here for the sporting goods,” said Matthew Havens.

If you can’t make it to the sale on Friday, it continues on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon.