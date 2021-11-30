Who’s running for NY governor? Full list of candidates vying for seat in 2022 election

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks during a ceremony to sign a package of bills to combat the opioid crisis, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK — For more than a decade, Andrew Cuomo held the position of governor of New York.

After his resignation in August 2021, Kathy Hochul, who was lieutenant governor at the time, took over and later announced that she plans to seek election for her current post in the 2022 race.

However, Hochul is not the only one vying for the job as several others, both on the Democratic and Republican side, have announced they are running as well, with others expressing interest in joining the race.

New York has not elected a Republican statewide office since George Pataki won a third term as governor in 2002.

The primary election is in June and the general election will be in November 2022.

Below is a list of candidates running for New York governor. The list will be updated as more candidates announce their bids.

Democrats

Kathy Hochul: Not too long after being sworn in as the first female governor of New York, Hochul announced she would be seeking election for her current post in 2022. As for now, she’ll be serving as governor through the election, at least until January 2023. Before becoming governor, Hochul was elected lieutenant governor in 2014 and 2018.

Letitia James: New York Attorney General Letitia James joined the governor's race on Oct. 29. She will enter the race as a formidable candidate for the Democratic nomination just months after issuing a damning report that drove Cuomo from office in a sexual harassment scandal. James was the first woman elected as New York's attorney general and the first Black person to serve in the role.

Jumaane Williams: The New York City public advocate formally announced his run for governor on Nov. 16. He launched his gubernatorial bid with the release of a campaign video titled "Always Moving." He has said that he believes his progressive vision would benefit all New Yorkers.

Tom Suozzi: The Long Island Democratic congressman announced on Nov. 29 he was joining the competitive race, calling himself a "common sense Democrat." He told reporters that everything he has done has prepared him for this campaign run. Before going to Congress in 2017, he served as Glen Cove mayor and Nassau County Executive.

Potential Democratic candidates

Bill de Blasio: New York City’s mayor has also said he’s considering jumping into the race. Earlier in November, de Blasio filed paperwork with the Board of Elections to create a fundraising committee. Back in August, the mayor said he would not rule out a run for governor as his time as mayor comes to an end and he has since spoken broadly about wanting to serve the state. Prior to his stint as mayor, he served as the city’s public advocate from 2010 to 2013.

Steve Bellone: The Suffolk County Executive had been speaking with top national consultants and donors back in March, according to the NY Daily News.

The Suffolk County Executive had been speaking with top national consultants and donors back in March, according to the NY Daily News. Mike Spano: Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano also appears to be exploring a run for governor, according to Yonkers Times.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano also appears to be exploring a run for governor, according to Yonkers Times. Christine Quinn: Back in August, the former New York City Council speaker and longtime ally of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, told PIX11 News she wouldn’t rule out a run for governor in the 2022 gubernatorial race. However, her focus right now is working toward solving the state’s homelessness crisis.

Republicans

Lee Zeldin: Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin announced he was entering the New York gubernatorial race in April. The three-term congressman entered while Cuomo was still in office, saying “#Cuomo’sGottaGo.” The former Port Authority attorney first ran for Congress in 2008 and lost, but he began two terms in the state senate in 2010.

Andrew Giuliani: In May, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani announced plans to run for governor. Giuliani served as a White House aide under former President Donald Trump and has more recently been a commentator for the conservative network Newsmax. He has never run for public office.

Rob Astorino: Former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino announced in May his second bid for New York governor. Astorino was the Republican gubernatorial candidate in 2014, losing to Cuomo by 54% to 40%, with Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins winning 5% of the vote.

Mike Carpinelli: Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli, best known as Trump's "favorite sheriff in New York State," according to his website, has launched a bid for governor in June 2020. He criticized former Gov. Cuomo for misrepresenting the state's constitution "by infringing on the people's freedoms."

Derrick Gibson: Contractor and podcast host Derrick Gibson has also launched a bid for governor. According to his campaign, Gibson calls himself a "true conservative" who had participated in former President Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rallies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.