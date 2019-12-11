Why can’t ‘truck only tolls’ vote wait until regular Assembly session in February?

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The question Republicans are asking tonight is, if the Governor’s transportation plan has been put off so many times why not just wait till the regular Assembly session in February?

Wednesday, Governor Lamont saying of the vote reschedule, “We got the votes, we got to make sure they all come to this building and the week before Christmas was not the easiest time to get everybody here.”

The ‘trucks only tolls’ plan is going to be a close vote in both the House and Senate. When lawmakers do all come under the golden dome, it’ll take 76 votes in the House and at least 18 votes in the State Senate to pass ‘trucks only tolls’.

Many observers at the Capitol are not certain that will happen.

The Majority Leader in the House, Rep. Matt Ritter (D-Hartford), says that once the legislature’s numbers crunchers (the Office of Fiscal Analysis) have approved the plan and there’s a public hearing, there should be enough support to pass the ‘trucks only tolls’ plan with 76 Democratic votes.

Ritter adding, “Once those steps have been taken and all the questions of the caucus have been answered, we’re very confident we’ll be able to move forward.”

There will be no Republican votes for the plan, and the Republican leader in the House, Rep. Themis Klarides (R-Derby), questions why – if it has waited this long – the issue can’t wait till the regular Assembly session in February.

Klarides noting, “It costs us, I think, $20,000 just to go into Special Session, with staff and opening the building, the House and Senate chamber. Why would you ever spend all that extra money when you can wait three weeks and go in, in February?”

Ritter responding by saying that this vote is of critical importance: “Special sessions should be reserved for things that are of critical importance to the State of Connecticut. I think this classifies as one of those examples… transportation infrastructure has been something we’ve talked about for a decade. It’s time to address it.”

Klarides pointing out that there is a lot of anxiety around the vote for Democrats, saying, “Quite frankly, I think they still have a lot of anxiety over voting for this because they know this is going to be an issue next November.”

Republicans continue to believe the state’s infrastructure needs can be addressed without tolls of any kind. They intend to make it an issue in next year’s legislative races.