Wig-wearing bank robber at large in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Manchester police are asking the public’s help in identifying a bank robber who wore a blond wig at the time of the crime.

Police reported to the Bank of America in Stop&Shop on Broad Street at approximately 12:37pm for a robbery.

According to police, the suspect handed over a note and took money from the teller.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a dark sweatshirt, dark sweatpants, and blue and white sneakers.

Based on surveillance footage, the suspect fled on foot east toward Broad Street.

No weapons were used at the time of the robbery. No injuries are reported.

The suspect is still at large. Police are investigating and asking anyone with information to call Manchester Police Department at (860)-645-5500.