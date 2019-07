(WTNH)–Sacred Heart gets the winner of Wilbur Cross of New Haven and Trumbull.

What a game this was–tight the whole way through.

The Eagles were staying right with the 5th ranked Governors, looking for the upset.

Chris Brown with a great take to the rack and dish, Timmond Williams gets the and-one.

Cross ends up holding on though, behind senior guard Kawnae Talyeo.

The Governors win this one, 67-65, so it will be Cross and Sacred Heart Monday night.

Check out the highlights.