WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A family in West Hartford got quite a scare after a bear broke into their home.

The homeowners said that the bear rummaged through their freezer in the garage before entering the home on Walker Lane on Sunday.

The homeowners were able to scare the bear out of the house before anyone was injured.

The bear then returned to the same home on Monday and broke a screen on the home. The bear was not able to get into the house.

The homeowners said the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is going to set a trap in the area.

