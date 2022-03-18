NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – This isn’t something that you see every day!

Two pigs fought off a bear that jumped into their pen in New Milford.

Owner Kevin David sent the video to News 8 and said, “They’re fine… They’re some heavy pigs and we’re pretty sure that bear is still a cub.”

David said the pigs’ names are Hammy and Mary. Hammy was the one that fought off the bear. He also believes the bear may not have been trying to attack the pigs, but was actually trying to go after what the pig was digging for.

The video of the incident was caught on David’s Ring video camera.