(WTNH) – Connecticut is bear county. You could see black bears in any of the state’s 169 cities and towns.

That’s the message from the Department of Energy and Environmental officials after two cubs were captured on Monday.

After two four-month-old cubs were left without a mom, environmental officials want people to know how to live with bears in a way that protects the bears.

From Friday afternoon until well into Monday, state environmental officials and animal groups were out in the forests of Newtown looking for cubs after they were seen on Sunday. The capture took 12 hours.

The mother of the cubs was shot and killed on private property by an off-duty Ridgefield police officer. State environmental police are now investigating.

By Tuesday, the cubs were resting and keeping away from humans at a wildlife facility in Burlington. Officials have been talking to other states to identify a place where they can be rehabilitated, saying there are limited options.

With a rise in sightings and interactions, officials want people to leave bears alone.

“We see some concerning trends on social media where people post videos of bears eating their garbage and bird feeders and that’s not cute. You are harming the bears,” said Mason Trumble, DEEP Deputy Commissioner.

“We’re happy that the cubs are healthy, they’re doing well, they’re awake this morning and a little bit feisty. We’re making final arrangements to place them with a wildlife facilitator and then we can bring them back to Connecticut,” said Jenny Dickson, Director of DEEP Wildlife Division.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection also wants people to leave bird feeders alone this season, leave trash inside, and clean grills. For more information, click here.