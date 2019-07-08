Wilton Police arrest 2 men suspected of larceny

(Photo: Wilton Police Department, Ammar Kiswani, 21 of New York)

(Photo: Wilton Police Department, Mohsin Patel, 22 of New York)

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Wilton Police Department made an arrest on Wednesday for two individuals accused of larceny and fraudulent use of a credit card among other charges.

On Wednesday, Wilton officers were dispatched to a Stop and Shop on 5 River Road for a disturbance report between an employee and customers.

According to police, officers received a vehicle description of the car, a 2015 Mercedes C4, containing the suspects. The car was located leaving the Stop and Shop area when police were en route.

The officer who located the vehicle conducted an investigative stop. Further investigation determined two of the occupants in the vehicle, Mohsin Patel, 22 of New York, and Ammar Kiswani, 21 of New York, were allegedly involved in the reported Stop and Shop disturbance.

According to police, Ammar was making multiple purchases at a Stop and Shop when approached by employees due to suspicious activity. Ammar then allegedly began to yell and cuss at the employee, with Mohsin yelling obscenities at an employee soon after.

Both Ammar and Mohsin returned to their car after the event. During investigation, police learned the purchase made by Ammar was used with a credit card that did not belong to either Ammar or Mohsin. While making the reported five purchases, $200 cash on each purchase was received, police said.

Police say Ammar admitted to using a credit card that was not his. He was in possession of $600 that, police say was admitted from Ammar, the cash was from the purchases made at Stop and Shop.

Mohsin was in possession of $400 from the same source.

Both Mohsin and Ammar were arrested under larceny, breach of peace, theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card charges. They were released on $2,500 cash bond and will appear in court in July.

