WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are conducting an investigation into a suspicious death in Wilton on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a home in Wilton after receiving a 911 call from a resident who said their neighbor had been found dead.

Upon arrival at the home, officers found a man inside a detached garage at a residence. Police said the male was not breathing and he appeared to have endured significant trauma.

The male was declared dead at the scene.

Police said there is no outstanding threat to public safety.

The deceased will not be named at the time until their family has been notified.

There will be an update on the case on Wednesday, according to the Wilton police.