Wind, rain from Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread north along the east coast of Florida as Isaias creeps away from the Bahamas Sunday.

According to the 11 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 65 mph maximum sustained winds while moving north, northwest at 8 mph.

The storm is still bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to the northwestern Bahamas with tropical storm conditions on their way to the Florida coast.

The east coast of the United States is under a Tropical Storm Warning from Hollywood, Florida to South Carolina.

Gusty winds and passing storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area Sunday as Isaias heads north.

