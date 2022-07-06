WINDHAM, Conn. (WTNH) – Attorney General William Tong praised a decision by the Office of Health Strategy to deny an application from Hartford Healthcare to terminate obstetrics services at Windham Hospital on Wednesday.

Windham Hospital sought approval to close its birthing unit due to low patient count as well as workforce challenges, according to state officials.

Attorney General Tong submitted comments to the Office of Health Strategy about his concerns regarding the termination of obstetrics services at Windham Hospital.

Windham has been ranked as the state’s most economically distressed municipality based on population, unemployment, poverty, educational attainment and property value by the Department of Economic and Community Development.

“This is the right decision for the health and safety of mothers and babies in the Windham area. Asking parents to travel another 25-45 minutes to undergo a major medical procedure at a different hospital would have created an additional burden and risk. I thank the Office of Health Strategy for carefully considering these critical factors, and for this draft decision,” said Attorney General Tong.